Thanks to a chance encounter with Chip Gaines at a gas station in 2012, Clint Harp found HGTV stardom on the series Fixer Upper. Years after the show’s initial run ended, many have wondered where the relationship between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Clint stands today. Keep scrolling to find out if they are still friends.

How Did Clint Harp Meet Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Prior to becoming a TV personality, Clint worked in medical sales. Though he was earning a hefty salary from his full-time career, his heart was telling him to pursue his passion for woodworking. In 2011, he quit his job and moved to Waco, Texas, with his wife, Kelly Harp, in the hopes of starting a new chapter.

The handyman tried to reach out to Chip for a job at his construction company, Magnolia Homes, but his phone calls went unanswered. During a quick trip to the gas station one day, Clint approached a man who was driving a Magnolia Homes company truck. The man turned out to be Chip, who invited Clint to hang out with him around town. The rest was history! They filmed the pilot for Fixer Upper just a few months later.

Courtesy of Clint Harp/Instagram

Is Clint Harp Still Friends With Chip and Joanna Gaines?

It certainly wasn’t easy to build a massive home improvement empire, but Chip and Joanna worked very hard to make their dreams come true. Of course, they had their talented team to help them along the way who were regularly featured on Fixer Upper.

As the show’s carpenter, Clint showed off his woodworking skills while making custom furniture pieces for clients. From 2013 to 2018, Fixer Upper dominated the HGTV ratings, bringing in elements of creativity, innovation and a sense of community throughout all five seasons. Fans were shocked when the home improvement power couple announced they were ending their run on HGTV.

The design duo, who shares kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, announced they were taking over DIY Network and relaunching it as Magnolia Network. At the time, Clint was optimistic about future opportunities on the channel along with his wife.

“Kelly and I truly loved working with HGTV and DIY Channel and, like many people, were surprised to hear of the upcoming changes within the Discovery networks,” he reflected in a May 2019 interview with Country Living. “As for me, I’ll be diving back into conversations with producers and networks about some great possible projects. Obviously, working with Chip and Jo is always on the table for me, as I think we have done pretty well together!”

Chip and Joanna revived their iconic show on the new network, calling it Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. They did not enlist Clint to return to his role as a carpenter. Instead, they gave him his own show called Restoration Road in 2021. He is incredibly grateful to the pair for helping him land new opportunities and still remains friends with them.

“For me, to be a part of this journey with them all the way back to those days is so super special because so many people will just get introduced to Chip and Jo or to me when they already have a network or when they have a show or when I have a show and whatnot, but the reality is, is that we’re just people who all of us were just trying to go for a dream and do things that we love and the next thing you know, it turned into what it is today,” Clint said during a July 2021 interview with The List.