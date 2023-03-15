Magnolia personality Clint Harp’s passion for woodworking turned into his full-time career. The Fixer Upper alum has amassed an impressive net worth since rising to fame with Chip and Joanna Gaines on HGTV. Scroll below for details on how much money he makes.

What Is Clint Harp’s Net Worth?

Clint has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to multiple outlets. His rise to fame happened in a very unconventional way. After moving to Texas in search of work, the former salesman approached Chip at a gas station. The interaction took place after a few unsuccessful attempts of trying to reach Chip via phone in the hopes of landing a career opportunity.

“I just threw a Hail Mary,” the carpenter told House Beautiful in May 2018. “I just went up to the guy pumping gas and said, ‘Hey, I’m a woodworker, and a few months back, I left a message for a guy named Chip. I don’t even know if he’s still over there at Magnolia, but I’d love to talk to you guys about doing some work.’”

It was the start of a lasting partnership that helped skyrocket Chip, Joanna and Clint to stardom. The first season of Fixer Upper aired in 2013 and ran for five successful seasons until the power couple left HGTV in 2018. Chip and Joanna launched Magnolia Network on cable in January 2022. Clint landed his own show, Restoration Road, on the design channel.

How Else Does Clint Harp Make Money?

Clint and his wife, Kelly Harp, opened Harp Design Co., a Waco, Texas-based furniture business. In January 2023, the shop closed its doors so the couple could focus on other ventures and parenting their three children: Holland, Camille and Hudson.

“​​As I continue to make Restoration Road for the Magnolia Network — something I love doing so much — I look forward to finding my own creative energies again, dreaming up something new to build and doing what I love,” the dad of three said in a statement on the company’s website. “And that is my hope for you, too: that you find yourself doing something you love, living a life you couldn’t have imagined.”

On top of being a TV star and furniture designer, Clint has also added published author to his resume. The woodworker released his book, Handcrafted: A Woodworker’s Story, in September 2018.

“I wanted to share my story because I think a lot of people see Chip and Jo and myself and everybody else on HGTV and they automatically think, ‘Oh, those people already have it together. Oh, those people have so much. Oh, he’s got all the tools and money he needs. Everything just worked out for them,’” he reflected in an interview with HGTV after the book’s release. “The reality is that it didn’t always work out. And still, things don’t always work out. But you take the opportunities you get; you see where they’re going to take you next and you do your best in that moment.”