Clint Harp’s Wife Kelly Is So Supportive! See Photos of the ‘Fixer Upper’ Alum and His Spouse

A home improvement power couple! Fixer Upper alum Clint Harp and his wife, Kelly Harp, make one incredible team. The lovebirds, who got married in 2001, are constantly sharing adorable photos together on Instagram.

Kelly supported Clint’s dream of becoming a carpenter from the very beginning. The pair met while they were both students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, in the ‘90s. They began dating shortly after their first interaction and Clint professed his love for Kelly rather quickly.

“It was maybe a couple days later that she said, ‘I want you to know I don’t love you because of some feeling. I want you to know I love you because I choose you. And when we have to fight through stuff in our life, I choose to fight through those things with you,’” he recalled in a May 2018 interview with Country Living. “And I was like, ‘I’ve won the lottery.'”

After their 2001 nuptials, the Harp Design Co. founders moved to Houston. Clint held multiple jobs in the early days of their marriage. He ended up quitting his medical sales role to pursue his passion for making furniture. In 2011, the TV stars moved back to Waco as Clint looked to find a full-time job doing what he loved.

Thanks to a chance encounter with Chip Gaines at a gas station in 2012, Clint became a huge part of the Fixer Upper team right from the pilot episode. Kelly stood by his side as she watched him navigate his newfound fame and local celebrity status. The doting husband was incredibly grateful for his wife’s support throughout his HGTV journey.

“I never would have met Chip at that gas station if it wasn’t for my wife and me deciding to go on this journey because of things that went right and things that went wrong and incredible sadness and joy and struggle,” Clint reflected.

In April 2018, Fixer Upper ended its run on HGTV. Clint landed his own show, Restoration Road, on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network three years later.

Even though he is balancing filming and other responsibilities, spending time with Kelly and their kids, Hudson, Holland and Camille, is what always takes precedence in his life. In fact, he hopes to one day take his family on the road with him.

“I would absolutely love it if our show went international … because I’m a big believer in seeing how people all around the globe do life,” the dad of three told House Digest in October 2022. “We can learn so much. And I just really love traveling, and so does my family. That would be one I’d pack them all up for.”

