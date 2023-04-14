‘Fixer Upper’ Alum Clint Harp Is a Family Man! See Photos of His 3 Kids With Wife Kelly

The Harp family is so cute! Fixer Upper alum Clint Harp is a proud dad of three kids, Holland, Camille and Hudson, whom he shares with his wife, Kelly Harp. The carpenter, who rose to fame with Chip and Joanna Gaines on HGTV, is always gushing about his children’s milestones in pictures posted on Instagram.

Clint and Kelly’s love story began in the ‘90s when they were both students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. After getting married in 2001, the craftsman decided to change careers, leaving his medical sales job behind to build furniture. The Harp family’s lives were forever changed once Clint met Chip for the first time at a gas station. Soon after, he appeared in the pilot episode of Fixer Upper.

Over their years of working together on TV, running their furniture business and raising their three children, Clint and Kelly’s connection has only gotten stronger.

“We love working together, and yet sometimes it’s a little much — and that’s the reality,” Clint admitted in a May 2018 interview with Country Living. “I hope that people will see that we obviously don’t think we’d never work with our spouse, but we also don’t shy away from the fact that it’s not perfect.”

As for whether the TV stars were looking to expand their family again in the future, Clint was pretty adamant in his answer.

“More power to anyone else who’s adding arrows to their quiver, but for me and Kelly, we’re good to go with the three we’ve got,” he continued. “I don’t know how the Gaineses do it — I’m amazed.”

Chip and Joanna are parents to kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew and are still close friends with Clint and Kelly. In addition to hosting his own show, Restoration Road, on Magnolia Network, the furniture designer is thankful to get to spend so much time with his kids and wife.

Clint previously teased his hopes for an international season of his series and being able to take Holland, Camille and Hudson along with him.

“I would absolutely love it if our show went international … because I’m a big believer in seeing how people all around the globe do life,” the dad of three told House Digest in October 2022. “We can learn so much. And I just really love traveling, and so does my family. That would be one I’d pack them all up for.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Clint and Kelly’s kids.