In May 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines made their HGTV debut with the pilot of Fixer Upper. Doug and Lacy McNamee were the couple’s clients during the unforgettable first episode of the series as they searched for their dream home. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the pair after the show.

What Happened to Doug and Lacy McNamee From ‘Fixer Upper’?

At the time of their Fixer Upper renovation, Doug and Lacy had been married for five years and were looking to start a family. They were focused on “finding the right house” in the Castle Heights neighborhood of Waco, Texas. Chip and Joanna showed their longtime friends three homes in the area, and they ended up purchasing the home that needed the most work with their $40,000 renovation budget.

During the final reveal, Lacy admitted she was “so nervous” to see what the house looked like. The duo ended up being blown away by the transformation, marveling at how Chip and Joanna were able to maximize the space in the home and make it feel bigger.

At the end of the episode, the Fixer Upper alums provided viewers with a life update five months after the renovation was complete.

“We love this house,” Lacy gushed. “When you look at it, it’s one of the prettiest houses on the block now.”

Where Are Doug and Lacy McNamee Now?

Appearing on season 1 of Fixer Upper was only just the start of Lacy and Doug’s relationship with Chip and Joanna. In June 2018, Doug was named the president of Magnolia, overseeing business operations for the company which includes the Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Realty and Magnolia Table businesses.

“Chip and I have known Doug and his wife, Lacy, for a long time, and, like most things here at Magnolia, him joining the team all fell together in a fairly miraculous way,” Joanna told the Baylor Bear Foundation in June 2016. “With that said, we are just really excited about welcoming him to the team and what this will mean for our company and this community that we all love.”

As for the former Baylor University athletic director and his wife’s renovated home, they ended up selling it. Doug and Lacy lived in the house for two years but decided to move to Woodway, Texas, after welcoming their first child.

“We put it on the market, and it sold in 24 hours,” Lacy told The Baylor Lariat in February 2018. “The offers and attention we got for sure were because of the show.”

They have since welcomed another child together, making them the proud parents of two daughters, Josephine and Maggie.