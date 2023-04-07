In January 2015, Fixer Upper viewers got to see Chip and Joanna Gaines help newlyweds Blake and Kimberly Batson find the home of their dreams in Waco, Texas. The season 2 episode documented the transformation of a bungalow near their coffee shop, Common Grounds. Scroll below to find out what happened to the couple after the show.

What Happened to Blake and Kimberly Batson From ‘Fixer Upper’?

In 2012, Blake and Kimberly purchased the Common Grounds coffee shop, which is located across the street from the Baylor University campus. The couple enlisted the help of Chip and Joanna to find a home close to their job with their $120,000 budget. The Baylor graduates were looking for a property with a big yard and plenty of greenery surrounding its exterior.

They decided on a small suburban abode that needed a bit of sprucing up to make it more functional. The three-bedroom house got a fresh coat of blue paint on the outside and tons of plants and shrubs to make the front yard more welcoming. The addition of open shelving in the kitchen paired with the natural wood furnishings made for the perfect combination.

One of the most unique parts of the home renovation project was the fact that the Magnolia Network stars unearthed the home’s original fireplace. The discovery came after Chip knocked out a wall in the middle of the living room. The rustic bricks added a contemporary flare to the cozy entertainment space.

Blake and Kimberly, who also own the ice cream shop Heritage Creamery, were blown away by the home makeover during the final reveal.

Where Are Blake and Kimberly Batson Now?

Life has been full of exciting moments for Blake and Kimberly after appearing on Fixer Upper. The couple are now parents to three children, Nora, Wynne and Elim, and live at “The Lamp Post,” their cozy home in Cameron Park, Texas. Their Fixer Upper bungalow is currently available for rent on Vrbo with the same decorations Chip and Joanna chose on the show.

Kimberly ended up opening another business, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, selling books, toys, food and beverages in the heart of Waco.

“We want people to buy a book, stay and read it,” she reflected on the storefront in a November 2018 blog post. “We want to create areas where people can write and be creative and meet together. We want to create that space to just come and be.”