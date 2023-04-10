Longtime fans of Fixer Upper haven’t forgotten Chip and Joanna Gaines’ handsome client David Ridley. In one of the most popular episodes of the series, the couple helped the model, whom they deemed as “Waco’s Most Eligible Bachelor,” find the lakefront home of his dreams. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to David after the show.

What Happened to David Ridley From ‘Fixer Upper’?

David’s February 2016 appearance on Fixer Upper marked the first time a single man had his home renovated on the show. He launched a successful career as a model in New York City before moving back to Waco, Texas, when a Lake Waco home caught his eye. The 1969 ranch house was perfect for hosting gatherings but definitely needed some sprucing up with David’s $272,000 budget.

Chip worked hard to knock down walls and expand the kitchen. The team installed two kitchen islands with rustic concrete countertops. The custom dining room table crafted by Clint Harp and wooden chairs were perfect additions to the space.

During the final reveal, Chip and Joanna surprised David with outdoor volleyball and basketball courts in the backyard. The sports enthusiast was so happy with all of the unique touches the home improvement experts added to the estate.

“David Ridley’s house was definitely one of the most unique and masculine style homes we’ve been able to do in season 3, and I have to say, it is now the ultimate bachelor pad,” Joanna reflected on the Magnolia blog. “David loved it, and we hope he continues to love it for years to come.”

A few months after the episode aired, the Texas native reflected on his newfound fame.

“I mean, I don’t go anywhere without people saying something. Airports, out to eat in Waco, I get it everywhere,” he told Country Living in September 2016 about getting recognized from the show. “But people have been super nice about it. I’ve had to be really careful on social media. I gained about 8,000 followers on social media. I’ve had moms [and] grandmas who write in or call my office and want to set me up with their daughter and granddaughter.”

Where Is David Ridley Now?

David is no longer living the bachelor lifestyle! Shortly after the show, the hunk fell in love with Rachel Rich, an Alabama-based teacher. The couple, who met through a mutual friend, got married in July 2017. They welcomed two daughters, Ayla and Georgia, in the years since.

Courtesy of David Ridley/Instagram

Now, David is focused on his work as a realtor and runs the company Waco Tours. In August 2022, the Fixer Upper alum gave his Instagram followers an update on his life more than six years after his home renovation aired on television. At the time, he was visiting Waco with his family.

“I lived here with all my single buddies, then got married and my wife and I lived here a little while and then we moved to Alabama,” he explained in the video outside of his famous property. “Yes, we still own the house, use it for family get-togethers, hangouts. We love getting to come back here to stay here with our family now when we come to Texas.”