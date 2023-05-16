For five seasons, Clint Harp served as the carpenter on HGTV’s Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Viewers got to see him utilize his craftsmanship to make custom furniture pieces for the couple’s clients. Keep scrolling to find out if he still makes furniture years later.

Why Did Clint Harp Close His Furniture Business?

During his time on Fixer Upper, Clint certainly proved that no project was too ambitious. He built everything from massive dining room tables to custom kitchen islands throughout the seasons. His work on the series inspired him to start his own furniture business called Harp Design Co. with his wife, Kelly Harp.

Their Waco, Texas, storefront attracted so many fans of the show who were impressed with Clint’s creations and out-of-the-box ideas. In October 2019, the pair, who share kids Holland, Hudson and Camille, celebrated the ​five-year anniversary of Harp Design Co. with a sentimental blog post.

“As a small business, every little bit of support we have gotten is so appreciated and we can’t thank you enough for everything that we have been able to accomplish through your support,” Clint and Kelly reflected in a statement on their website.

Courtesy of Clint Harp/Instagram

In January 2023, the Fixer Upper alum shockingly announced he was closing his storefront.

“Our little company has grown more than we dreamed, but now, it’s time to shift!” he announced in a statement at the time. “We currently find ourselves with a family of five, running three businesses and more. Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master’s in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country and running our sweet Airbnb … we have discovered our limits!”

After sharing the news, the couple held a liquidation sale at the store to sell all of the remaining products.

Does Clint Harp Still Make Furniture?

Though his journey on HGTV ended in 2018, Clint was given his own show on Magnolia Network in 2021 called Restoration Road. Stepping into the hosting spot has been new and exciting for the beloved TV star but he transitioned into the role nicely.

With a new mission to help keep historic buildings alive across the U.S., fans have loved seeing a new side of Clint as he travels. While he does step in to assist in restorations and transformations during the episodes, it’s so different from constantly filming scenes in his woodshop and creating projects that viewers were so used to seeing on Fixer Upper.

Despite tackling a show that focuses on history and preservation, it’s obvious that Clint’s love for carpentry will never fade.

“A few times I get to jump into the shop in the show and make a table, or make a windmill or a water wheel or whatever,” he told The List​ in July 2021. “A few times I’m in my comfort zone and I get to do that, but for the rest of the show, yeah, I’m out there learning about these giant structures and how they were put together. The first episode that people have seen was about a train car.”