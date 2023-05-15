During season 1 of Fixer Upper, carpenter Clint Harp and his wife, Kelly Harp, had their home renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Years after the episode aired on HGTV, fans have wondered if the couple still owns the iconic property. Scroll below to find out what happened to “The Harp House.”

What Happened to ‘The Harp House’?

In May 2014, the Harp family was featured on Fixer Upper, just after Clint became Chip and Joanna’s go-to carpenter on the show. He purchased a small home next to his woodworking shop that was in need of some serious renovations.

The property was over 100 years old, but its convenient location was extremely appealing to the furniture craftsman. The $10,000 price tag was a huge steal for the 2,738-square-foot Waco, Texas, estate.

Chip and Joanna basically had to rebuild the structure from the ground up after they discovered that the walls were full of squirrels and rats eating the insulation material and chipping away at the wood. The home improvement duo did an excellent job transforming the residence, which was built in 1913, by adding modern design elements, new roofing and new windows.

The five-bedroom abode was deemed “The Harp House” by longtime fans and easily became one of the most memorable home makeovers that Chip and Joanna completed during Fixer Upper’s run on HGTV. They even incorporated furniture made by Clint into the final design, a personal touch viewers strongly admired during the final reveal.

Does Clint Harp Still Live in ‘The Harp House’?

In September 2021, Clint and Kelly put the famous home on the market for $899,000. The news came after the pair had used the home as a vacation rental for many years. It appears the property is still available for temporary stays on Airbnb as Clint and Kelly continue to search for a buyer.

According to their official website, the design duo lived in the house for more than two years with their kids, Holland, Camille and Hudson, before putting it on the market. These days, Clint is focused on hosting his Magnolia Network series, Restoration Road, and recently closed the doors of his furniture business, Harp Design Co.

“Our little company has grown more than we dreamed, but now, it’s time to shift! We currently find ourselves with a family of five, running three businesses and more,” he wrote in a January 2023 statement about moving on from the business. “Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master’s in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country and running our sweet Airbnb … we have discovered our limits!”