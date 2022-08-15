Mommy’s little sous chef! Joanna Gaines received some help in the kitchen from her youngest son, Crew, in an adorable August 14 Instagram post.

The Magnolia Network star documented the process of making a delicious meal with her little one in a sweet video. Crew, 4, used a tiny spoon to taste the pasta sauce that was cooking on the stove. After going in for a few more spoonfuls, he moved on to cooking up some meat and seasoning it with salt.

Fans could not get enough of Crew’s cute commentary and concentration on the recipe. In another part of the video, he counted out how many basil leaves he needed for the dish. He performed another taste test sitting at the kitchen island in the beautiful family home in Waco, Texas.

The little one decided on adding some bay leaves to the pasta sauce, demonstrating his counting skills once again. Joanna, 44, finished off the video with a sweet snapshot of her and Crew standing together near the stove. This isn’t the first time Joanna shared a video of Crew joining her in the kitchen.

The pint-sized chef appeared during a November 2021 episode of Magnolia Table to help Joanna stir ingredients in a bowl. Crew lent a helping hand before wandering off to go find his dad, Chip Gaines. The couple are also proud parents to Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay.

Hours before Joanna shared the video cooking with Crew, she posted a clip of him walking along the sand at the beach. “Thank you, waves,” he said as he enjoyed some fun in the sun with his mom. Cooking and swimming are just some of the activities Crew has been interested in doing with his parents.

The mom of five has shared several darling photos of Crew out in the garden, picking flowers and tending to the plants. In March 2022, she posted a heartwarming video of her son saying goodnight to some of the plants in their greenhouse. Joanna is very appreciative of all of the sweet moments she gets to spend with her energetic preschooler and is happy he inherited her green thumb.

“I feel younger than ever because I now see the world like Crew sees it,” she told People in November 2020. “I’m very thankful.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Crew helping Joanna out in the kitchen.