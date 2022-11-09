Years after finding fame on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines expanded their home improvement empire with the launch of Magnolia Network. The channel is now home to stars in the design, culinary and lifestyle space like Tamara Day, Amanda Sudano Ramirez and more. Several of the network’s leading ladies document their travels on Instagram, snapping gorgeous bikini photos in between filming their series.

In June 2021, Joanna posted a video showing off her bikini body while on vacation with her hubby in Mexico. The couple, who wed in 2003, were celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary during the romantic getaway. The Stories We Tell author dove into a pool in a patterned bikini top and black bottoms in the rare clip.

It seems like the longtime pair had a relaxing few days during the trip where they spent time lounging by the pool and making more memories together. Chip and Joanna are parents to five children: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew. Their kiddos have made appearances on several of their hit shows and in photos on their Instagram accounts over the years.

Like Chip and Joanna, Tamara also made the leap from HGTV to Magnolia Network with her show, Bargain Mansions. Her mission when tackling new projects is always to preserve a home’s architectural integrity while bringing in some contemporary design elements. Her husband, Bill Day, and their four kids have all become involved in the TV personality’s projects.

“They can say ‘I helped mom when we were ripping that bathroom out,’ or ‘we were tearing that tree out,’” she told House Digest in August 2022. “And then they come back and see a finished product and they have a sense of accomplishment and they’re learning life skills that will help them forever.”

Magnolia Network is home to several hardworking moms who prove they can do it all. Amanda and her husband, Abner Ramirez, make up the singing duo Johnnyswim. They have shared their adventures traveling across the U.S. on tour with their three kids for the past few years. The lovebirds, who wed in 2009, star in two shows on the channel, Home on the Road with Johnnyswim and The Johnnyswim Show.

“The music is the backdrop on which our life gets painted,” Abner said about their careers, according to the group’s official website. “We’re not just writing partners; we’re partners. There’s no balance between work and romance. It’s all a gumbo.”

