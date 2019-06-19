It has only been a bit of time since Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she is pregnant with her third child, but the TV personality is already showing!

Back on April 22, 2019, George W. Bush‘s daughter, 37, shared the exciting news with the world that she and her husband, Henry, will be having baby number three — the pair already share daughters Margaret 6, and Poppy, 3. “I’m only telling because [my girls] found out yesterday in their Easter baskets,” Jenna said on Today. “They told the man behind me on the airplane, they told the people at church.”

Earlier this week, Jenna and her guest cohost Trisha Yearwood — regular cohost Hoda Kotb is on maternity leave — welcomed Shaquille O’Neal, although all eyes were on the Sisters First author’s bump. Take a look below!

When Jenna revealed the news, she noted that coworker Savannah Guthrie found out she was expecting when they were working on a dance challenge together and Jenna said she needed “seven or eight sports bras to hold these babies in.”

“I am very pregnant … I don’t know how I hid these!” Jenna joked at the time, adding that Henry, 41 was both shocked and thrilled when she told him the great news. “We’re thrilled, it is a shock, it’s a lot, but we’re grateful,” she gushed. “[The girls] are so happy, I mean to the point where they’re telling strangers.”

Everyone in the Bush family is excited to add another member to the family, especially the former president, 72. “My dad keeps joking that we need to name him George,” Jenna told People recently, before revealing she doesn’t know what she will be calling her newborn yet.

She added, “We had two girls. That’s all [my dad has] ever known. It’ll be nice for him to have a little fishing buddy as well.” Jenna is “due in the late summer.”

We can’t wait to meet the newest member of the Bush family!