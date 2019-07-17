There’s another baby in Dylan Dreyer‘s forecast. “I’m pregnant!” the Today meteorologist — who is also cohost of the NBC daytime show’s third hour — revealed on Wednesday, July 17.

This will be the second child for the 37-year-old, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Calvin Bradley Fichera with husband Brian Fichera. Dylan was joined by her family during the live episode to reveal their new addition’s gender, with little Calvin riding out in a bright blue kid-sized SUV with blue balloons floating behind him. To top it off, the little guy was wearing a blue “big brother” shirt. Clearly she is having a boy!

“Calvin is so excited,” Dylan said. “Last night at dinner, he said, ‘Can I kiss the baby?’ It’s the sweetest thing. I don’t think he understands exactly what baby is and how much it will change his life.”

The good news that the couple will be welcoming a baby this coming January comes just a few short months after the couple opened up about suffering a miscarriage. In fact, she found out about her pregnancy from her doctor just before she was about to start IVF. “It’s been an emotional journey,” the TV personality noted.

Back in April, Dylan talked about how “devastated” she was while going into work at Today as her cohosts were pregnant. Little did everyone else know but Dylan was facing secondary infertility in the quest to give Calvin a sibling — but luckily Brian reminded her that she did nothing wrong. “You didn’t lose the baby,” she recalled Brian telling her. “It’s your body doing what it needs to do. YOU didn’t do anything wrong.”

CONGRATS @dylandreyernbc!!” cohost Carson Daly captioned an Instagram post after the festivities. “So fun celebrating your baby news this am on @todayshow Your courage to open up about your family planning struggles & faith in God is so admirable! We love you! # ItsAnotherBoy.”

We’re so happy for Dylan, Brian and Calvin!