Such a great news! Hoda Kotb may be on maternity leave at the moment, but it seems like she is taking some time to also focus on other things — like writing up another book!

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to share a clip of herself discussing just how much she enjoys when fans respond back to some of her inspirational posts, “You guys know how I love to post quotes on Instagram, but what I love is reading your responses to those quotes,” the Today costar said in the video. “I feel like those quotes move you, and a couple of the responses said, ‘I really needed this today,’ … and we thought, ‘You know what? What a perfect title for a book!'”

Upon that, the TV personality pulled out her new book with that exact title, I Really Needed This Today.

Fans were all about the announcement, as they responded with nothing but kind words. “Way to rock it — in all ways!” one person said. “You are an inspiration. Lovely soul,” another added. The book — to be released on October 15 — will have quotes and stories, as well as Hoda’s thoughts on “people and experiences that have pushed her to challenge boundaries, embrace change, and explore relationships to their fullest,” according to Amazon description.

Hoda — who is a mother to daughters Haley, 2, and Hope, 3 months, with boyfriend Joel Schiffman — has released five books before, including a children’s book titled, I’ve Loved You Since Forever. The news broadcaster once revealed how her eldest girl inspired her to write it. “I used to think [being a mom] was the most important thing in the world. I just did. But I didn’t know what really mattered until you came along,” Hoda once said on Today. “You arrived and everything changed.”

She continued, “When I was waiting for you, hoping for you, wishing for you, I wrote down, ‘I’ve loved you since forever,’ because I knew you were out there somewhere. And we were going to find each other,” Hoda added. “Sometimes all you can do is pray, hope, wish, want, dream, and then wait — and you arrived.” So sweet!

We can’t wait until Hoda’s new book arrives!