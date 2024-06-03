Hoda Kotb is ready to begin her new chapter in her new home. The Today broadcaster got rather emotional while sharing details about moving with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

“I literally was sitting at my desk this morning, where I sit every single morning. I light a candle, I have my journal, I do my stuff. And I thought to myself, ‘This is the last Monday I’ll be sitting at this desk,’ ‘cause we’re moving this week,” Hoda, 59, told cohost Jenna Bush Hager on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Monday, June 3.

The move is bittersweet for the mom of two, who shares Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, with ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

“I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs and I remember, now, how they race up and down,” she told viewers of the memories made in their old home. “And I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat and placed them in a little thing and all the things that happened there. And I was looking through old videos of them, when they were so little, and it’s like you want to hold onto things and you want to let go.”

“And when I saw these videos of them when they were kids, little babies, I can’t believe I have a 7 and a 5-year-old,” Hoda added. “And I can’t believe all those memories. … There were so many things that we have built there.”

Hoda previously shared that her new home is located somewhere in the New York City area, without divulging too many other details.

“I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid,” she said in an episode of her “Making Space” with Arthur Brooks on March 27. “And I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria, I was in fourth grade, I was horrified. Like, we get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade.”

And even though this transition into a new house and a new school for the girls might take some getting used to, Hoda is looking at her leap of faith with optimism.

“Don’t race through transitions,” she said. “Don’t race through endings and say, ‘Let’s just wish it away.’ Like, to sit and take a minute and look around.”