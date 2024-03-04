Where Does Dylan Dreyer Live? Photos of New York City Home

Brothers and Besties

It seems like Calvin, Oliver and Rusty absolutely love their bedroom setup!

In January 2022, Dylan shared a photo showing the layout of the bedroom that her three children now share. She gushed that the family is comfortable in their abode in the Big Apple but hinted at the possibility of moving in the future.

“‘You have to move,’ they said. ‘You’ll never fit in your apartment,’ they said. ‘Time for a bigger place,’ they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine … for now,” she captioned the post.

Her two eldest children sleep in a bunk bed with safety bars around each mattress. Rusty’s crib sits in the corner of the room near the window. And while life with three little ones running around the house can be a bit hectic, the television personality would not change it for the world.

“These boys are my whole life, and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can,” she told viewers in January 2022 after leaving Weekend Today. “That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”