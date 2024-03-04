Where Does Dylan Dreyer Live? Photos of New York City Home

Dylan Dreyer’s Home Is Meant for Her Family of 5! Tour the ‘Today’ Star’s NYC Apartment
When Dylan Dreyer started her family with husband Brian Fichera, she knew they would need more space for kids. That’s why the Today star and her longtime spouse moved into a larger New York City apartment that they now live in with their three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Russell.
The longtime lovebirds purchased their three-bedroom residence in Manhattan shortly after putting their former abode on the market in 2015, according to reports. Dylan and Brian — who tied the knot in 2012 — used to occupy a small, 750-square-foot apartment that featured just one bedroom and one bathroom.
The beloved meteorologist and her hubby’s new home is much larger, as it offers multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, an expansive kitchen, a living area to hang out with their kids and walk-in closets. The TV personality’s Big Apple residence also boasts an open-concept floor plan. It’s the perfect place for their family of five!
1 of 14
2 of 14
3 of 14
4 of 14
5 of 14
6 of 14
7 of 14
8 of 14
9 of 14
10 of 14
11 of 14
12 of 14
13 of 14
14 of 14