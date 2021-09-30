Dylan Dreyer’s Husband Brian Fichera Is Her Other Half! Get to Know the ‘Today’ Star’s Spouse

Dylan Dreyer has a lot of responsibilities as a meteorologist on Today and a mom of three kids, but she can thank her husband, Brian Fichera, for holding down the fort. Not only does the NBC star credit her spouse for being a “supportive” partner, but Dylan said her life changed for the better when she fell in love with the television producer.

“All my joy, my laughter, my smiles … my whole world is because of you and the life you’ve given me,” the weather guru wrote on Instagram in honor of one of their wedding anniversaries. “You and [the kids] own my heart.”

Dylan’s romance with the handsome hunk dates back to the early 2000s. As the TV personality once wrote in a blog, the two crossed paths when they were both working at WHDH in Boston, Massachusetts. Dylan was picked up by the news station as an anchor, while Brian served as an in-studio technician behind the cameras.

“When he started working more, he’d hang out more in the Weather Center with our friend Todd. The three of us started hanging out more and more outside of work, building our friendship and getting closer,” Dylan penned, per Good Housekeeping. “After a few years, we had a small party at Brian’s house which we dubbed the Jammy Jam. It was then that I realized I had totally fallen for him and from there it was history!”

Dylan and Brian made their relationship official shortly after, and by July 2011, the cameraman got down on one knee and asked for his love’s hand in marriage. “When I saw there were roses and two glasses of champagne, I knew,” the Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer star said to Boston.com about their engagement.

More than a year after the lovebirds got engaged, Dylan and Brian took the next step and tied the knot in October 2012. Since then, they’ve enjoyed a life of wedded bliss while creating a beautiful family. The duo welcomed their first child, Calvin, in December 2016, followed by son Oliver in January 2020. The pair’s third child, Russell, made his arrival in September 2021.

When it comes to maintaining their relationship, Dylan is thankful to have such a dedicated partner. “He’s amazing. Every time I do get scared, he brings me back to reality,” she gushed on Today in June 2016, saying he was especially “supportive” when she became a mom for the first time. “My husband kind of just sits back and reminds me, he’s like, ‘This baby is a piece of both of us … Everything we love about each other, and all the times we enjoy together, we’ve created this wonderful life that is going to be a piece of both of us and it’s going to become part of our lives.'”

