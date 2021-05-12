Dylan Dreyer is getting ready to expand her family! After becoming the mom of her two sons, Calvin and Oliver, with husband Brian Fichera, the TV star revealed she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Dylan shared the exciting news during the May 11 episode of Today.

While making cinnamon buns on the show with her eldest boy, the doting mama unveiled her growing baby bump and revealed she’s expected to give birth to their little one in November. Dylan marveled over the joys of motherhood, telling her cohosts how thrilled she is to expand their family.

“We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they’re so much fun,” she gushed. “And we’re like, ‘Let’s try for a third.’ And it wasn’t happening, so we said, ‘Let’s forget it, let’s move on.’ And then, of course, surprise!”

Later in the day, Dylan announced the sex of her baby-to-be during Today‘s third hour, telling viewers she’s pregnant with a boy. “It’s fun to add another boy to the mix!” the ABC News personality marveled. “I don’t have to add any toys!”

Dylan even took to Instagram to share a clip she took while first divulging the baby’s gender to her husband. “Made our big reveal on the show this morning, but here was the big reveal in our house a few weeks ago!” she captioned the touching video, which featured Brian jumping for joy when he found out they are welcoming a third son.

The Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer host and the technician wed in 2012 and welcomed their first child, Calvin, four years later in 2016. In the years following Calvin’s birth, Dylan and Brian were hoping to expand their brood, but sadly, the blonde beauty struggled with infertility.

In April 2019, Dylan revealed she suffered a miscarriage with baby No. 2 and candidly opened up about the tragic experience on the NBC morning show. “I’m devastated, and I have to go to work on the Today show and be happy and smiling and pretend like nothing’s wrong,” she shared.

After struggling to get pregnant for so many years, the couple announced the happy news that they were expecting their second child months later in July 2019. Dylan and Brian’s little bundle of joy, Oliver, made his arrival in early 2020.

Now that baby No. 3 is on the way, no wonder the two couldn’t be more elated!

To learn more about Dylan’s children, Calvin and Oliver, keep scrolling.