When you have a dad like Clint Eastwood and he gives you advice, you better listen! In a new exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, Clint’s 33-year-old son, Scott Eastwood, revealed the best piece of advice that he’s ever got from his father and, surprisingly, he says it has everything to do with not talking.

“I will say that he tells me to listen. Listen more. Keep my mouth shut,” he said with a laugh at the GEANCO Foundation Hollywood Gala. “I’m pretty good at this.”

However, that’s not the only thing Scott has learned from his family. As a brother to six sisters — Laurie, 65, Kimber, 55, Alison, 47, Kathryn, 31, Francesca, 26, and Morgan, 22 — he admits that they have taught him a lot about being patient.

“Lots of patience,” he joked.

In December 2018, Scott and his sisters joined their brother Kyle, 51, at the premiere of Clint’s latest film, The Mule, for a rare family outing. Many believe that Clint wanted all of his children to be there because he knew his acting career was coming to an end.

“Clint knows this might be his last film, and he wanted all of his kids to be there,” an insider told Closer Weekly at the time. However, when he previously did an interview with NHK, Clint said he really doesn’t know if there’s any roles out there that he’d want to do.

“I mean I don’t know what it is,” he said. “I’m sure there are but I don’t know offhand. I have no idea what it is. And it’s more fun that way. For The Mule, I read the article thinking it was a good thing, and the writer wrote this thing. And I thought, ‘OK let’s try that.'”

Clint also has a bit of advice that he would love to give to his 20 or 30-year-old self. “It would be, ‘Just believe in yourself. Believe in your ideas if you happen to be lucky enough to have some of them transmitted to an audience that wants to see them,'” he revealed.

With a dad like Clint, Scott and his siblings must always be asking their father for advice!