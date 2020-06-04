Clint Eastwood first crossed paths with longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera in 2014. Since the iconic The Mule actor met the blonde beauty while she was working as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel in California, he’s made sure to show her off at lavish red carpet events.

“He’s truly happy with her,” an insider close to the lovebirds told Closer Weekly ahead of Clint’s milestone 90th birthday in May. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her too. She’s on an even keel like he is.”

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly star “keeps in touch with all eight of his children and their families,” the source continued, nothing Clint is especially grateful that Christina shares a great relationship with his brood. “He’s taken great comfort that at this time of his life, all his kids are close.”

According to Us Weekly, things got serious between Clint and his beloved pretty quick as they began living together in the home he “he used to share” with ex-wife Dina Eastwood. “She lives with him in his house” and “moved in months ago,” the outlet reported in June 2014.

Throughout the last few years of their romance, fans have gotten to know Christina as she’s joined Clint at a handful of Hollywood events. After making her debut with the Gran Torino star in 2015, she’s looked happier than ever walking the red carpet alongside her beau.

She even joined the Academy Award winner — who was previously married to Dina from 1996 to 2014 and Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 — at the premiere of The Mule in late 2018. The happy couple were joined by Clint’s beloved brood and his first wife, Maggie.

“Clint knows this might be his last film, and he wanted all of his kids to be there,” a separate insider revealed to Closer at the time, referring to his children, Kimber Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Scott Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood, Laurie Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood and Morgan Eastwood.

We’re so thrilled Christina is there to be by Clint’s side.

