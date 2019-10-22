After Clint Eastwood‘s daughter Alison Eastwood got together with her first husband, Kirk Fox, in 1999, she realized one year later that he wasn’t meant for her. The couple got divorced in 2000 and 13 years after that, Alison went on to marry the love of her life, Stacy Poitras, and they have been together ever since.

Stacy makes a living as a sculptor and he’s so good at what he does that he was featured in Chainsaw Gang, a reality TV show by Country Music Television. How cool is that?! He even received a lot of recognition when Good Morning America covered him carving the seven deadly sins out of wood using a chainsaw.

Shutterstock

“It’s such a violent and destructive tool and I’m using it to make something beautiful, and it can give you a lot of different textures,” he said this past July. “It’s powerful enough to go through wood quickly yet flexible enough to carve out elegant details.”

To Stacy, art is a creative form of expression that allows people to dive deeper into themselves and see something they never saw before. “If it makes you feel then that’s art,” he said. “If you make something that makes people feel, that’s what art is all about.”

Stacy chooses to use wood as his medium because he has always been a fan of trees. “I’m a tree hugger,” he gushed. “I love trees. These trees can either turn into something disgusting like money or toilet paper. I’m making art out of it.”

Shutterstock

Alison supports her husband too. Even though they don’t have any kids, the couple like to babysit the latest addition to their family, baby Titan, who was recently welcomed into the world by his mother and Alison’s sister, Francesca.

“We chose not to have kids this go around so it’s kind of fun to have him around because he’s like our surrogate child but then when he starts crying I’m like, ‘OK, go back to your mommy,’” the actress joked to Closer Weekly. “And we sort of skirt off and they head home and we’re like, ‘Oh, so nice to see the baby before he got all fussy and upset.’”