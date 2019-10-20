He may be up there in age, but Clint Eastwood is still out and about working, and he wants that to be the focus and not his birthday, which he isn’t a fan of according to his daughter Alison.

The actor’s second eldest daughter, 47, attended the Last Chance For Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, October 19, in Beverly Hills, and talked about her famous father and his 90th birthday arriving in 2020. “He probably won’t even want us to acknowledge it. He hates his birthday,” Alison revealed exclusively to Closer Weekly. “I think ‘cause he’s 90. I think he just wants to work and enjoy his life but I don’t think he wants to celebrate it. He hates his birthday for some reason. We’ve all tried to get him into it but he won’t do it. So we’ll see.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Aside from Alison, the Oscar-winning director also has 7 more kids: sons Kyle, 51, and Scott, 33, and daughters Laurie, 65, Kimber, 55, Kathryn, 31, Francesca, 26, and Morgan, 22. Clint is also quite the grandfather. “I think he’s a good, he’s a good grandpa,” the actress revealed.

This isn’t the only one of Clint’s kids that has spoken about him in the past. Scott once discussed the best advice that he has learned from his father. “I will say that he tells me to listen. Listen more. Keep my mouth shut,” The Longest Ride star told Closer with a laugh in an exclusive interview at the GEANCO Foundation Hollywood Gala. “I’m pretty good at this.”

Scott added that the Dirty Harry star has also taught him to have “lots of patience.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

All of Clint’s children got together late last year for the premiere of The Mule, mainly because the icon believed it was his final performance as an actor. “Clint knows this might be his last film, and he wanted all of his kids to be there,” an insider told Closer Weekly at the time.

We’re just happy to see how close Clint is with all his children!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!