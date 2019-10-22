As one of Hollywood’s most notorious actors, Clint Eastwood has pocketed a large amount of money throughout his decades-long career. In fact, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the 89-year-old star is worth a whopping $375 million!

Though Clint established one of the most sought-after careers in showbusiness, the beloved actor didn’t actually come from fame and fortune. The San Francisco-born star first pursued a career in acting when he moved to Los Angeles in the early 1950s. Prior to acting, Clint lived in Piedmont, California, with his steelworker father and his factory worker mother.

Howard/Evening News/Shutterstock

After marrying his first wife, Maggie Johnson, in 1953, Clint was introduced to director Arthur Libin, who eventually got him his first role in the 1955 film Revenge of the Creature. After starring in a few old Hollywood movies, Clint landed his first major role in the 1956 western comedy The First Traveling Saleslady. It wasn’t until he was cast in the 1959 television series, Rawhide, that his career really took off.

Following his role of Rowdy Yates on the TV show’s six seasons, Clint became known as a hero in western TV. He eventually was cast in 1964 as the “Man With No Name” in the A Fistful of Dollars trilogy during the 1960s. He also starred in Hang Em High, Paint Your Wagon and Two Mules for Sister Sara. In 1971, the award winner landed his second iconic role in the hit blockbuster Dirty Harry.

Snap/Shutterstock

Besides acting, Clint has established a very successful career when it comes to directing and producing. In 1971, the hunk made his directorial debut with Play Misty For Me. Although the film didn’t get the best reviews, Clint’s choice to direct was clearly a good one considering he would eventually direct more than act throughout the rest of his career.

If Clint’s net worth didn’t prove his all-star status in Hollywood, then his massive list of awards and accolades should be enough to settle the score. Not only has he received multiple nominations for his work in films Unforgiven, Mystic River and Million Dollar Baby, among many others, but he’s also taken home Academy Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards and Golden Globe Awards for his work in acting, directing and producing.

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Although fans have expected him to slow down in recent years, the Richard Jewell director’s daughter, Alison Eastwood, exclusively told Closer Weekly that she doesn’t expect her dad to stop working even though his milestone 90th birthday is coming up in May 2020.

“He probably won’t even want us to acknowledge it. He hates his birthday,” Alison recently said of her dad’s upcoming birthday. “I think ‘cause he’s 90. I think he just wants to work and enjoy his life but I don’t think he wants to celebrate it. He hates his birthday for some reason. We’ve all tried to get him into it but he won’t do it. So we’ll see.” He’s such a hard worker!

Hollywood wouldn’t be the same without Clint!