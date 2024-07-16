HGTV star Christina Hall‘s husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce after just over two years of marriage, Closer can confirm.

Josh, 43, filed for the dissolution of their marriage on Tuesday, July 15, Closer confirmed. He listed their date of separation as one week prior, on July 8, according to the documents obtained by TMZ. The outlet reported Christina, 41, also plans to file separately for divorce.

The former couple got engaged in September 2021 after a whirlwind six-month romance, less than one year after Christina filed for divorce from second husband, Ant Anstead. The pair married in April 2022.

The Christina on the Coast star’s romance with the realtor was revealed after photos of the pair on a vacation in Mexico emerged in July 2021. Christina confirmed their romance shortly thereafter and defended herself against haters who said she was jumping into a new relationship too soon after her split from Ant, 45. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021, less than a month before Christina’s new romance came to light.

At the time, the Flip or Flop alum took to Instagram on July 8, 2021, to show photos of her new man. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social [media], hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins). When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she told fans.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions, Christina defiantly wrote. “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

The duo initially married in April 2022 but had a gorgeous formal ceremony in Maui several months later at Merriman’s Kapalua.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing photos of the ceremony, including her gorgeous lace wedding gown. “Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

While the couple didn’t have children of their own, Josh became a hands-on stepdad to Christina’s three children from her prior marriages. She shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with first husband Tarek El Moussa, and she shares son Hudson with Ant, her second husband.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

The home renovator frequently shared gushing posts about how much she loved and adored Josh.

In a September 19, 2023, birthday tribute to her then-husband, Christina shared a photo of the pair kissing on the beach and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous husband. My ride or die, protector and the best step daddy. I truly appreciate everything you do for me and the kids. Love our life baby, let’s live it like there’s no tomorrow.”

The reality star opened up about her life and their marriage shortly before their split, in an interview published by E! News on Saturday, July 13, which noted that the chat took place shortly before Christina’s July 9 birthday.

The Christina in the Country star said the secret to her strong marriage was “being communicative.” She stressed how important it was to “keep communication open” and that the success of their union was built on things such as “having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips—just things like that.”

“I love where I live. I love my family, I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything’s going really well,” Christina added about the current state of her life despite Josh’s court claim that they separated one day prior to her birthday.