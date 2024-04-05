Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have decided to end their marriage. The pair announced their split on Instagram on Friday, April 5.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” an announcement in Sacha’s Instagram Stories read. “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Sacha and Isla first met at a party in the early 2000’s. Several years later, they got married in Paris in 2010. The Borat actor and the Wedding Crasher‘s actress celebrated 20 years of being together in December 2021.

“Happy Anniversary ❤️ 20 YEARS,” the comedian wrote on Instagram at the time in a tribute to Isla. “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh. Happy Anniversary my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location – after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages.”

They share three kids together, two daughters and a son. However, they have refrained from posting photos of their children online or sharing much about them in order to protect their privacy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family moved to Isla’s home country of Australia, and enrolled their kids in school there.

“I feel like I can be myself in Australia,” Isla told Marie Claire Australia in June 2021. “I love the people. I love the colors and the sights and the taste and the smells. And there’s something about being home which is just … it feels very magical.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The mom of three also explained the decision to keep their kids’ names out of the media as well as why they do not appear on the former couple’s social media accounts.

“I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age,” she said. “I want our children to have a normal childhood – being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny. All kids have the right to just be kids, and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]. Motherhood is actually my favorite topic – but I keep it private.”