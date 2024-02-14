Seann William Scott has called it quits on his marriage to Olivia Korenberg. The American Pie actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles after four years of marriage, according to documents obtained by Closer.

In the court papers, the former couple’s date of separation is listed as October 2, 2023. They share one child together, daughter Frankie Rose, who was born in June 2020. Seann, 47, is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their only child together.

Additionally, he is asking that spousal support be “payable to Respondent pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement.”

The Role Model star and the interior designer tied the knot on September 21, 2019. Their relationship had been kept rather private up until that point. Earlier that month, Seann, 47, told Us Weekly that he was “dating somebody” but did not immediately reveal her identity.

“She’s a great girl,” he gushed to the outlet at the time, adding that she was “pretty private.” Seann went on to say he was “super happy” with his partner ahead of their low-key wedding.

In early February 2024, it was reported by Bloomberg that Seann had listed his Los Angeles home for $4.97 million. He spent seven years renovating the 5,148-square-foot property after purchasing it in 2017 for $2.2 million. He previously lived in New York City.

“I don’t think people who know my work would imagine I’m an architectural design nerd,” he told the outlet of the project. “But I am.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The Dude, Where’s My Car? actor never expected the home transformation to take nearly a decade to complete.

“I was thinking in the beginning of renovating and then turning around and selling. I originally thought it would take a year,” Seann explained.

“We kept the footprint of the place, but it was basically a new building,” he added.

Prior to his marriage and split from Olivia, Seann was briefly engaged to Lindsay Frimodt.

“I don’t know how I got a girl like my fiancée,” he told E! News in March 2012 after his proposal to the model. “She hadn’t seen American Pie. Thank God. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be engaged.”

They called off their engagement the following year. Seann has also been linked to January Jones and Jaime King in the past.