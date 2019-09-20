There’s no doubt Marie Osmond looks absolutely stunning each day on The Talk, and it seems like her daughter Brianna Schwep is responsible for her gorgeous glow! While closing out her second week as the talk show’s brand new cohost, the 59-year-old beauty gave a huge “thank you” to her 21-year-old daughter.

“Shout-out to the most fabulous #HairAndMakeUpteam I could ever ask for … I love being with my daughter Brianna Schwep, who blesses me every day by doing my makeup,” the proud mama gushed in the caption on Friday, September 20. “And I am so grateful to have @angelacstylesdreaming up my amazing hair-do’s each day at #TheTalk!!! 💁🏻‍♀️💋”

Along with her heartwarming praise, Marie — who is also the mom of Stephen, 36, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael — posted the sweetest photo of her and the hair and makeup “dream team.” The Donny & Marie star flashed a big smile as she had each of her arms around Brianna and Angela. What a cute snap!

Fans of the brunette beauty couldn’t help but flood the comment section with messages for the mother-daughter duo. “Beautiful pic of you guys! Glad you get to see Bri daily. Some great mother and daughter time,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “So cool that you work with your children!” A third user chimed in, writing, “So beautiful. Job well done. Lucky you to have that dream team!”

Since she made her debut on The Talk on Monday, September 9, fans have loved having Marie join the diverse cast, which includes costars Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood. And it seems like the “Paper Roses” songstress couldn’t be happier about her new full-time gig considering she hasn’t stop gushing about it!

Art Streiber/CBS

“So I’ve cohosted for nine years, 40-something times, and the ladies … they’re the best!” Marie admitted while stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, September 16. “Seriously, we can have different opinions. But you know, you kind of get into this groove and you kind of just talk whatever you feel.”

But even though this isn’t her first rodeo, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant confessed that she had some apprehension right before showtime. “It was interesting because the first week, the first show especially, I felt like some nerves,” she told the host. “And you know, I’ve been working a few decades,” Marie said with a laugh before continuing, “and I started to get these butterflies.” Luckily, she was able to snap out of it!

We can’t wait to catch more of Marie on The Talk every weekday at 2 p.m. EST on CBS!