When it comes to social media comments, the question is always to read or not to read? As far as Marie Osmond is concerned, the answer is pretty simple: Keep ’em coming.

“I have to tell you, I was blown away with the followers for The Talk,” the 59-year-old beauty exclusively told Closer Weekly. “I made a comment, because I had never really looked at that before and I said… I can’t remember what I said, I said something like, ‘Ouch,’ or, you know, it was intense. They all came on and just defended.”

It was this showing from fans that has helped Marie feel so welcomed on the hit talk show — not to mention the warm welcome from her cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve as she stepped in to replace creator Sara Gilbert for season 10.

“You know, I love to read the comments. I know some people don’t, but I love people,” the “Paper Roses” singer gushed about her Instagram — where she has amassed nearly 200,000 followers. “They’re important to me.”

“I even did a post about it that I was really blown away by how… I mean I almost felt like a sisterhood. Like, we’re all in the hood,” she said with one of her signature laughs. “No, it was really cute. Really, really touched my heart.”

After Marie’s first taping for The Talk, she took to Instagram to thank lots of people — namely her cohosts and fans — for all their support in a sweet post.

“My first day on @thetalkcbs was so incredibly fun!!! Thank you @sharonosbourne @sherylunderwood @carrieanninaba @therealeve for such a warm sisterly welcome. It already feels like home,” Marie wrote. “Thank you @cbstv for this incredible opportunity. And thank you ALL for tuning in and giving me such encouragement and support. Can’t wait to see you again tomorrow! #TheTalk #EverybodyTalks.”

Elsewhere in our exclusive chat with her, Marie reveals she has a group text with the ladies of The Talk, weighs in on cohost Sharon’s facelift and explains why she gets so personal with her fans.

Be sure to check out The Talk when it airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on CBS!

