What a team. Donny Osmond and his sister Marie Osmond have been through so much together, and we were reminded of that thanks to an incredible message the “Paper Roses” singer received from her brother on her 60th birthday.

Donny, 61, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 13, to share a beautiful post about his only sister on her special day — he even included a throwback clip of the duo dancing up a storm as children. “Those kids had no idea how much time they’d spend dancing together on stage,” the performer wrote alongside the video. “⁣Marie has been my partner in crime from the very beginning, and I’m extremely proud to be her brother. We’ve experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows together. From countless rehearsals and touring the world, to great losses and wonderful successes, Marie has been there for me every step of the way.” ⁣

“Even though we give each other a hard time on stage, we share a tried and true bond,” Donny continued. “I’ve learned invaluable lessons from her, and I treasure her love and friendship now more than ever. One of the greatest gifts our parents ever gave us was each other. Happy 60th, Marie.” So sweet! Take a look at the post below!

Marie couldn’t help but to respond to the endearing message. “It takes a lot for you to make me speechless AND tear up but this did the trick!!” she gushed. “I love you with all my heart!!! We have been through a lot together. You’ll always be my best friend, coworker, partner in crime and always my big brother!!”

Fans were also loving the interaction between the two legendary performers, as they took to the comments section to respond. “How fortunate you are to work with your sibling and best friend. Thank you for both for bringing so much joy,” one person said. Another added, “What a lovely message to your sister for her birthday.”

Recently, Marie had a ton of wonderful words to say about The Masked Singer alum. “Donny and I, we have so much history together,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Even though we had our own careers and I did my thing for years and he did his, I mean, we’re family.”

It has been so amazing to see the adventure these two have been on for decades! May it never end!