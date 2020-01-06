Hollywood’s cutest couple has just arrived to the 2020 Golden Globes! Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton with her husband, Keith Urban, by her side on Sunday, January 5. She wore a strapless dress and her hubby couldn’t take his eyes off of her.

While Nicole, 52, posed for photos, Keith, also 52, stood beside her and eyed her gorgeous figure. The moment was too romantic for words! Looks like the country singer is ready to see if his wife will win a trophy in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Nicole, 52, has been nominated for her performance as Celeste Wright in HBO’s Big Little Lies. On the show, she plays a mom of two who struggles to leave her husband after he starts getting violent with her. While previously talking to News Corp Australia , the Aquaman star said she would love to do a third season.

“There is certainly ideas,” she said. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

We guess that means Nicole’s youngest daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, could possibly be returning as extras in the show. “You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes,” the actress once revealed during an interview with Good Morning America.

Nicole doesn’t even mind having her children on set. “I’ve always said this, there’s something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well,” she added.

If Sunday or Faith ever do express their dire need to become an actress, then you can bet Nicole will have their back. She’s already given them some helpful advice about the entertainment industry.

“She’s giving them lessons at home and they love every second of it. The fact that Faith and Sunday are so interested in this makes Nicole feel closer to them and even though they’re still young, she’s happy to help launch them into the spotlight,” a source previously told Closer Weekly.

Who knows, maybe one day Nicole’s kids will win a Golden Globe award of their own!