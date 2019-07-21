Now that the second season of Big Little Lies is close to wrapping up, fans are wondering if there will be more episodes in the near future — and one thing is for sure, Nicole Kidman would be all about it.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” the 52-year-old recently told News Corp Australia in an interview. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.” As for the final episode of the year — airing Sunday, July 21 — Nicole was quite excited about it.

“You gotta see this finale,” she gushed. There’s so much more to come.” Some of the heavy hitters in the program’s cast include Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. “[Filming with her] was intimidating, which is good, it should be,” the Destroyer star revealed. “I mean, Meryl is the Great One and she’s just so professional.”

In fact, even the actress’ own children — daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8 — were a part of the HBO show’s most recent season. “You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes,” the Oscar winner revealed to Good Morning America earlier this year, adding just how amazing it was to share a set with her two young girls that she shares with Keith Urban. “I’ve always said this, there’s something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well,” she explained.

The Aquaman costar has even been helping out her little ones when it comes to acting. “[The girls are] serious about following in Nicole’s footsteps and she’ll do everything she can to get them to where they want to be,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Nicole has been talking about enrolling them in acting classes but for now, she’s realized that she can teach them herself!”

“She’s giving them lessons at home and they love every second of it. The fact that Faith and Sunday are so interested in this makes Nicole feel closer to them and even though they’re still young, she’s happy to help launch them into the spotlight,” the source added.

We certainly hope that we get more episodes of Big Little Lies in the near future!