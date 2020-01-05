Let Awards Season Begin! See Your Favorite Stars as They Arrive at the 2020 Golden Globes

Hollywood’s hottest celebs kicked off 2020 as they stepped out at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5. Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman and tons of other stars looked better than ever as they hit the red carpet ahead of the 77th annual event.

As they arrived, TV’s most notable actors and actresses came dressed to impress as they walked the carpet wearing some of their finest fashion choices. Considering the Golden Globes are one of TV and film’s most prestigious awards shows, fans are expecting a night full of thrills and unexpected twists!

On the 2020 red carpet, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez blew fans away as they wore eye-catching ensembles. The Friends actress donned an alluring black dress, while the iconic singer stepped out wearing and green and gold gown. Even Ryan Seacrest couldn’t help but steal some spotlight as he radiated in a velvet tuxedo. The show’s host, Ricky Gervais, also looked award show-ready as he walked the red carpet wearing a classic black suit.



Last year, sparkles and sequins were the theme of the night as a plethora of Hollywood beauties stepped out in some of the shiniest outfits we’ve ever seen. Jessica Chastain looked gorgeous as she wore a sparkly-black ensemble, while Keith Urban‘s wife, Nicole, sported a similar gown that featured burgundy jewels.

Regina King also blew fans away as she hit the red carpet wearing an alluring, sparkly pink gown that featured sequins from head to toe. Debra Messing even channeled her inner princess as she donned a gorgeous black gown that boasted silver sparkles and tons of faux feathers.

Fans couldn’t be more excited that 2020 awards season has officially kicked off. Considering fan-favorites like Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd and many more were nominated for a Golden Globe, we bet this awards show is going to be one to remember!

Scroll through the gallery below to see your favorite stars as they arrive on the 2020 red carpet!