Just when we thought we’ve seen it all, Kelly Clarkson proves us wrong! On the Tuesday, November 12, episode of her talk show, Kelly brought her kids on set to interview their hero, Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Although Kelly’s son, Remington, 3, was to shy to ask Jason any questions, his sister, River, 5, was more than ready to talk to Jason on-air. “Do you know the little mermaid?” she asked the 40-year-old actor who was excited to answer. “Ariel?” he asked. “Yes, Ariel’s very sweet. She’s very nice.”

“She’s also a redhead, so I’m gonna teach you about redheads someday,” he jokingly added. “They’re very passionate. Very passionate people.”

River’s questions didn’t end there. She was also very curious about where exactly Aquaman does his business when it’s time to go. “Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?” she laughed while talking to Jason. He responded, “Everywhere!”

Before River and Remington left The Kelly Clarkson Show, they gifted the actor with a cute drawing of an octopus that Kelly’s daughter made backstage. “Aw, thank you, baby!” he told River, who offered him the gift.

At home, Jason is a proud dad of two — Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10 — who he shares with his wife, Lisa Bonet. Even though his children will, of course, grow up to have relationships of their own one day, Jason admits he doesn’t like to think about that ever happening. In fact, he wants his daughter Lola to stay a “saint” forever.

“No! No! No!” he told Kelly when she asked about Lola’s dating life. “Lola is a saint! She is gonna be a nun!” However, he is ready to meet Lola’s love interest when she is ready to bring a boy home.

Shutterstock

“I feel sorry, I mean, it’s going to be fun when the boy does arrive,” he joked. “You know what I mean?”

“Just wear a lot of flannel and just grunt,” Kelly jokingly told the Game of Thrones star about the advice she’ll give him. “Don’t say anything. Just grunt at him.”

If Lola is anything like her mom, then she’ll choose a great guy to marry someday!