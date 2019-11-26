As if we needed another reason to believe Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are Hollywood’s most perfect couple, the country crooner opened up about their 13-year marriage during his recent visit to Australia’s Today show. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer gushed over the Big Little Lies star and praised her for being his biggest support system.

“Like any strong relationship, there’s that simpatico, je ne sais quoi,” the 52-year-old hunk sweetly shared with the Australian news show on Monday, November 25, according to Daily Mail. “It always is. I can’t define it.”

Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Keith — who tied the knot with Nicole in 2006 and shares daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8 — added that his gorgeous wife is “beyond” supportive of their marriage and his career. Aww!

The iconic country music star also gave fans a glimpse of his family’s upcoming holiday plans. During his interview with the Australian TV host, Keith revealed he and Nicole — who is also the mom of Isabella Cruise, 26, and Connor Cruise, 24, from her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise — will be heading down to their native home to spend “Chrissie [Christmas] in Australia.” Fun!

Keith’s super sweet interview about his blushing bride comes just days after Nicole shared a rare photo with one of their two daughters. The Aquaman actress took to Instagram on Sunday, November 24, to give fans a glimpse inside her life as a doting mom.

“Sunday walk with Sunday #MotherDaughter #Happiness,” the Academy Award winner wrote in the caption. In the snap, Nicole and her little girl can be seen walking through a beautiful park together. So cute!

www.matrixpictures.com.au / MEGA

Considering Faith and Sunday have Hollywood superstars as both their parents, fans wouldn’t be surprised if they grew up to be just as successful — if not more. In fact, a source close to the Kidman-Urban family revealed Nicole has already got her girls practicing their performing skills.

“Faith and Sunday have really caught the acting bug and as well as appearing in Big Little Lies, they’re now going to be on her series The Undoing,” an insider exclusively told Closer in March. “They’re serious about following in Nicole’s footsteps and she’ll do everything she can to get them to where they want to be. Nicole has been talking about enrolling them in acting classes but for now, she’s realized that she can teach them herself!”

Could Nicole and Keith’s family be any more amazing?!