It looks like we can all thank Nicole Kidman for the inspiration behind Keith Urban‘s iconic country hits! The beloved “Blue Ain’t Your Color” crooner sweetly revealed how the Big Little Lies star has been “a big impact” when it comes to writing some of his most famous anthems.

“She’s got great taste in music because it’s always visceral,” Keith, 52, gushed to New Zealand radio DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Tuesday, April 28. “It’s just like, ‘I don’t know who the artist is. I don’t know what genre it is. I don’t know. I just love this song.’ Boom. That’s all that matters to her.”

Besides noting he “definitely married up” when he tied the knot with Nicole, also 52, in 2006, Keith credited his wife for helping instill key qualities in him. “What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist,” he explained. “Don’t question it.”

“You know, her whole thing is like, ‘I’m interested in that. I’m going to go over there,'” the proud husband sweetly continued. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?’ None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I’m like, ‘Can you do that?’ She goes, ‘I don’t know, but I’m interested in that.'”

Keith said the Academy Award winner’s “fearlessness” taught him to never hold back. “It’s actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn’t come into it,” he went on. “It’s only curiosity. It’s pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That’s definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly.”

Other than his music, Keith is also extremely grateful to have Nicole as the mother of his two children. As fans know, the longtime lovebirds are the proud parents of daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9. The Eyes Wide Shut actress also shares daughter Isabella Cruise, 27, son Connor Cruise, 25, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Although Keith and Nicole are extremely dedicated to their Hollywood careers, their family will always take precedence in their life. An insider close to the pair revealed why “spending time together” as a family is “their No. 1 priority.”

“If they’re not happy, their family is in jeopardy and that’s not an option for them,” the source exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in January. “It’s very important to Nicole, who is constantly working, to meticulously plan out her filming schedules to work with Keith’s touring and the girls’ studies and school activities.”

The source added, “Nicole and Keith put family first. It’s as simple as that.”

Talk about couple goals!