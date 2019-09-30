Too cute! Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman seem to be having the time of their lives while vacationing in Florence, Italy. The country crooner shared a slight glimpse into their romantic getaway as he took to Instagram on Sunday, September 29, and posted a super cute selfie of the beloved pair.

“Sunset in Firenze … with my love. – KU,” Keith, 51, adorably gushed in the caption alongside a series of two photos. The first snapshot showed off the mesmerizing Italy sunset over the Ponte Vecchio bridge, while the second picture displayed a heartwarming selfie of the two lovebirds. Nicole, 52, can be seen resting her head against her hubby’s while she holds his beaming face in her hands.

Fans of the longtime couple quickly flooded Keith’s comments with loving messages for the two. “All the years you pair have been together and you both still look madly in love with each other,” one fan wrote. Another echoed, “You two are just too cute!! Love Love love!” A third chimed in, gushing, “You and Nicole sure are the most adorable beautiful couple.”

Nicole and Keith’s lavish Italian vacation comes just months after the twosome celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, honored their special milestone with sweet tributes.

“Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU‬,” the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer wrote on Instagram at the time. Nicole also commemorated the special anniversary with a sweet snap, captioning the pic, “…love. Happy Anniversary Baby.” Aww!

In a recent interview with British GQ, the Big Little Lies actress — who is also the mom of Isabella Cruise, 26, and Connor Cruise, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise — got candid about how she plans her work schedule. In fact, Nicole told the outlet she doesn’t take any role without her husband and daughters’ permission.

“The only thing we really discuss is what it is going to cost our family,” the A-lister explained. “If it’s going to be too taxing on our children or him, I won’t do it.”

We hope Nicole and Keith enjoy the rest of their European vacation!