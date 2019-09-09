Not only are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples, but they’re also two of the best parents! The beloved Big Little Lies actress — who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 8, with the country crooner — recently opened up about the special meaning behind one of their most personal family possessions.

“We do have a toy that my husband had when he was little that is now my daughter’s toy that is slept with every night, that she says is going to her children,” the 51-year-old beauty shared with reporters during a press conference ahead of the premiere of The Goldfinch at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 7.

Nicole explained that Keith, 53, gifted one of their daughters a sweet hand-me-down toy as a baby. “It’s already pretty ragged,” the award-winning actress noted. “We’re going to try to get little Maxy all the way through. But yeah, that’s so deeply personal to sit here and talk about it.”

The Aquaman star couldn’t help but gush over Keith’s heartwarming gesture. “It’s so personal for me, for some reason. It’s just the most personal,” Nicole confessed during the press conference. “I have so many things actually and I work on detachment because I’m deeply attached so that’s probably my journey. But yes I have so many things because I’ve slowly brought them in and I have treasures I call them. I literally can weep like that.”

Although fans have idolized the pair for their loving bond, a source close to Keith and Nicole dished that they’ve put a lot of work into their relationship. “They’re in a great place right now,” the insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They’ve managed to overcome obstacles and make their marriage work. They’re even talking about renewing their vows!”

The proud parents — who tied the knot in 2006 — were even able to turn to marriage counseling for help. “Their sessions have been intense at times,” the source said, “But they’ve learned how to open up and navigate through their issues.” They also did a lot of soul searching, the insider added and recommitted to their faith. Nicole and Keith “have had their ups and downs and come out of it even stronger.”

We love them so much!