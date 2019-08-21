This one is pretty much guaranteed to be controversial as it tackles the battle between Fox News founder Roger Aisles (played by John Lithgow) and a number of the network’s on-air personalities regarding what has been described as its “toxic male culture.” Look for Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil. Other cast members include Allison Janney as Susan Estrich, Kate McKinnon in an undefined role and Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch.

Bombshell will be released December 20.