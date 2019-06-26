It’s been 13 years of married bliss for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. The Australian sweethearts celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 25, by sharing oh-so-adorable photos with captions that’ll help you remember true love does exist.

“Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU,” the “Female” singer, 51, captioned a pic of them embracing Titanic-style on a beach. See it here!

Nicole’s tribute was just as sweet, with the Oscar winner, 52, sharing a snap of Keith planting a gentle kiss on her forehead. “…love ❤️ Happy Anniversary Baby,” she wrote in the caption of the aww-inducing post. See that post here!

Fans of the A-list pair likely aren’t surprised by them gushing about each other. After all, they regularly give us #CoupleGoals whether they’re rocking a red carpet, packing on the PDA in public or being cute together on social media. They have always supported each other in their respective careers — even when they miss out on an event here or there.

Earlier this year, Nicole revealed the exact moment she knew Keith was The One for her.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5:00 a.m. on my stoop in New York. That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry,'” Nicole told People. Later, on a little getaway, she realized Keith was “my kind of guy.”

“I believed by that point he was the love of my life,” the redhead added about the Grammy-winning country singer. “Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, OK, here he is.'”

The couple — who were married on June 25, 2006 — share two rarely-seen kids together, daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8. The girls, both of whom were recently featured in an episode of HBO’s Big Little Lies, could very easily follow in their parents’ footsteps. While these are Keith’s only kiddos, Nicole shares two adopted children — daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24 — with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Here’s to 13 — or infinity — more happy years together, you two!