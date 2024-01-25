It’s no secret that motherhood always comes first for Nicole Kidman. The Being the Ricardos actress shares quite a sweet bond with daughters Sunday and Faith — and her fans have long admired her for that!

“I have a very close relationship with my sister and my daughters and my nieces and my mother and my aunts,” Nicole, 56, told Vogue Australia on Wednesday, January 24. “I’m very, very comfortable with sharing everything with them and hearing the way they see things and their perspective … It’s a very, very powerful place of protection for me with women.”

Sunday, 15, is interested in directing and takes inspiration from several of her mother’s projects, including Big Little Lies. The teen pushed the producer to get the ball rolling on season 3.

“She has a very good understanding of things, and life, so she was hand-held through it,” Nicole said of watching the show with Sunday recently. “And she was like, ‘No. There’s no more discussion. The third series has to happen … I’m sick of the talk. Sick of circling it. Just get it done.’ You need a teenager to go, ‘Enough. Just do it.’”

Luckily for fans of the HBO series, Big Little Lies season 3 is currently in development.

“We’re at work on it,” Nicole told Variety on January 21. “And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it.”

She coyly added, “We can’t say anything more. We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut … we’ve got to button it.”

Nicole shares her two youngest kids with husband Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006. Prior to that, the Oscar winner was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. During their marriage, the former couple adopted kids Isabella and Connor.

The Moulin Rouge! star often credits Keith, 56, for helping her overcome the darkness she felt after the demise of her first marriage.

“Nicole believes Keith essentially saved her from a life of loneliness,” an insider told Closer earlier this month. “By the time she got out of that relationship, she was miserable.”

The Hollywood lovebirds have been raising their kids in Tennessee and Australia, splitting time between their multiple gorgeous properties.

“Nicole has really embraced the community in Tennessee, and she loves everything about their life down there,” the source continued. “The kids can roam free and enjoy the outdoors, and they have a wonderful local church they go to and friends they adore. Nicole is living her happily ever — and so is Keith.”