Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Nicole Kidman Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumors: Photos

Shutterstock (3)

Nicole Kidman Addressed Plastic Surgery and Botox Rumors After Dramatic Hollywood Transformation

Aug 7, 2023 5:25 pm·
By
Since Nicole Kidman made her film debut in 1983’s Bush Christmas, she has undergone quite an incredible transformation into one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars. The Oscar winner shot down plastic surgery rumors more than two decades after rising to stardom. 

“To be honest, I am completely natural,” she said in 2008. “I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that.”

In 2011, Nicole admitted to trying Botox for a brief time but ultimately decided to stop receiving injections. 

“I didn’t like how my face looked afterward,” she confessed. “Now I don’t use it anymore  I can move my forehead again!”

Scroll below to see photos of Nicole’s transformation over the years.

