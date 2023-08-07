Nicole Kidman Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumors: Photos

Nicole Kidman Addressed Plastic Surgery and Botox Rumors After Dramatic Hollywood Transformation
Since Nicole Kidman made her film debut in 1983’s Bush Christmas, she has undergone quite an incredible transformation into one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars. The Oscar winner shot down plastic surgery rumors more than two decades after rising to stardom.
“To be honest, I am completely natural,” she said in 2008. “I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself. And I’m very proud to say that.”
In 2011, Nicole admitted to trying Botox for a brief time but ultimately decided to stop receiving injections.
“I didn’t like how my face looked afterward,” she confessed. “Now I don’t use it anymore — I can move my forehead again!”
Scroll below to see photos of Nicole’s transformation over the years.
1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10