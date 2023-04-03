A natural beauty! Nicole Kidman is the definition of a fashion icon both on and off screen. The Being the Ricardos actress and her husband, Keith Urban, have shown time and time again that they know how to shut down red carpets with their jaw-dropping looks. Nicole’s bikini photos are proof that her vacation style is just as glamorous.

Nicole got her start in show business when she was just 16 years old, appearing in the 1983 film Bush Christmas. Her life has changed so much since then, from meeting the love of her life to earning several credits as an executive producer and a critically acclaimed actress. The Oscar winner’s schedule has only gotten busier, leading her to opt to keep her beauty and skincare routine rather simple each day.

“I’m a five-minute girl in the morning and at night,” Nicole told InStyle in April 2021. “I’ve got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I’m not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself.”

While she’s played many glamorous roles in films and television series, there is one character in particular whose wardrobe and makeup she absolutely loved.

“Well, I’ll never forget Satine [in Moulin Rouge!]. I mean, you can’t beat sitting on a trapeze with 100 men in top hats below you, right? Envision it!” she said. “I have a photo of me in the trailer with my kids, who were little at the time. I was wearing a top hat, a sequin corset, fishnets and stilettos and I was making dinner for them. It’s like, ‘I don’t mind being remembered like this!’”

There is one thing that has remained constant in Nicole’s simple skincare routine over the years — wearing sunscreen.

“As someone with very fair skin, I’m very serious about sun protection and have been since I was a kid,” the Big Little Lies actress told Forbes in October 2022. “I’m so grateful my parents were serious about sun protection when I was a child! Growing up in Australia, we spent so much time at the beach, my parents were always very serious about keeping my skin safe from the sun.”

Wearing SPF 50+ has now become one of the most vital parts of Nicole’s regimen each day. She’s also emphasized the importance of wearing sunscreen to her two young daughters, Sunday and Faith, whom she shares with Keith. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress is also a mom to kids Isabella and Connor, whom she adopted during her marriage to her first husband, Tom Cruise.



“Raising two little girls, I want them to be active, yet I want to be a responsible mother and protect their skin so they thank me when they’re older,” she told People in July 2018, adding that they are “beach people” who love “swimming in the ocean,” “camping” and “glamping.”

Scroll below to see Nicole’s beautiful bikini photos.