Nicole Kidman feels on top of the world when she has her family in her corner! The Expats actress gushed over watching daughters Sunday and Faith become teenagers.

“I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” she told Elle in an interview published on Tuesday, March 19. “I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much.”

Sunday, 15, recently made headlines for convincing her mom to commit to doing a season 3 of Big Little Lies.

“My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, ‘OK, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” Nicole, 56, told the outlet. “She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’”

The girls enjoy traveling with their parents, but Nicole also cherishes the memories made at home with daughters and husband Keith Urban.

“I have a very full life with people that I love,” the Moulin Rouge! actress explained. “I’m raising daughters. I’m a wife, I’m a best friend. I’m a sister, I’m an aunt. I have deeply intimate relationships with people. And that, to me, is the meaning of life—and then taking care of what we leave behind, who we leave behind and how we do that, and our sense of respect for that.”

Just a few months back, Nicole was bursting with love as she talked about her life as a mom.

“I have a very close relationship with my sister and my daughters and my nieces and my mother and my aunts,” the film icon told Vogue Australia in January. “I’m very, very comfortable with sharing everything with them and hearing the way they see things and their perspective … It’s a very, very powerful place of protection for me with women.”

She also addressed the Big Little Lies speculation during that interview, once again crediting Sunday for pushing her for a season 3.

“She has a very good understanding of things, and life, so she was hand-held through it,” Nicole said, sharing that she and her daughter watched the show together. “And she was like, ‘No. There’s no more discussion. The third series has to happen … I’m sick of the talk. Sick of circling it. Just get it done.’ You need a teenager to go, ‘Enough. Just do it.’”