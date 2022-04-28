Today host Jenna Bush Hager has created a tremendous career for herself on television and beyond. The mom of three has shown fans glimpses of her life outside of the hit NBC program, including the days when she goes makeup-free at home.

Jenna is also a published author, penning several popular books over her years in the spotlight. The former first daughter wrote the 2020 memoir Everything Beautiful in It’s Time to share sweet memories about the people who mean the most to her: her family.

Among the many lessons that her parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and late grandparents, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, taught her, was embracing both her inner and outer beauty. Jenna has passed down important life lessons to her own kids, Margaret “Mila”, Poppy Louise and Henry “Hal,” with her husband, Henry Hager.

In May 2017, the Texas native wrote a heartfelt letter to her daughters as part of Today’s Love Your Body series.

“My parents — your Jefe and Grammee — told me that I was smart and kind and pretty. They told me that I was enough,” she wrote. “I didn’t always believe them when they said I was beautiful. But, my darlings, I was lucky because even though your grandparents encouraged me to like what I see, they emphasized that I should like how I think, how I care and how I make those around me feel.”

She finished off the letter by writing, “So, my precious babes, always, always know that just by being authentically you, you are more than enough.”

The television personality and her cohost, Hoda Kotb, never shy away from getting candid about their lives as working moms on Today, constantly revealing some of their favorite finds that help them decompress and relax at home. In August 2021, Jenna shared her post-shower ritual, using Bio-Oil, which helps keep her skin looking flawless.

“It smells great and I think right when you get out of the shower … it moisturizes, and I think oil is a little easier to put on than lotion.”

