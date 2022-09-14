Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager Are So in Love! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Sparks flew the first time Jenna Bush Hager met her longtime love, Henry Hager! The Today host and her spouse were first introduced while he was working on her father George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential re-election campaign. After getting married in 2008, Jenna and her husband accomplished so many things together, which they documented in cute photos posted on social media.

The television personality and the businessman wed in a beautiful ceremony at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas. Texas holds a special place in Jenna’s heart since it’s where she grew up before her father entered the White House in 2001. She and Henry later planted their roots in Long Island. Their cozy cottage, located about 50 miles outside of New York City, is perfect for their family of five.

“There was something about it that reminded me of Texas, of being outside. Even this close to the city, there was a remoteness to it,” she told Veranda in October 2019 about their decision to move.

The happy couple decided Long Island was the perfect place to start their family. They became parents for the first time in April 2013 with the arrival of their eldest daughter, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager. Mila was ecstatic to become a big sister when Poppy Louise Hager was born in August 2015. Jenna and Henry announced they were expecting their third child together in April 2019. Their son, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, was born in August 2019.

The lovebirds are so happy with their adorable family. From their family vacations to Maine to hanging out with Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, there is no shortage of memories being made. At the end of the day, the NBC star is thankful she met her perfect match. She read a touching letter to her husband during a February 2019 segment on Today.

“Your love is like the Post-it note with stick figure drawings of ships passing you left for me on the bathroom mirror when I returned home late. I’d been flying most of the day, and I was dehydrated, and thirsty for home, for you,” she said during the episode. “Your love is like that note. It is simple and solid and thoughtful.”

Jenna and Henry also love to laugh together. During an August 2022 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the blonde beauty revealed a hilarious memory she shared with her husband at a party at her sister’s house.

“Henry is dancing to ‘Thunder Rolls’ by Garth Brooks on Barbara’s coffee table, and all of a sudden, the coffee table broke in two … Henry was like, ‘Uh, I got to call and get you a new coffee table,’” Jenna said through laughter.

