Everything Jenna Bush Hager Has Said About Her Weight Loss and Fitness Journey Over the Years

Today host Jenna Bush Hager is always completely honest with viewers. The mom of three got real about her fitness journey in January 2022 during an episode of the program. She also revealed some of her biggest workout secrets with her fans.

Longtime viewers of the NBC program first began pointing out Jenna’s noticeable transformation in early 2022. Twitter flooded with comments about the television star’s gorgeous appearance and fashion looks.

“Can I tell you something that I’ve noticed, and our viewers have noticed over the past few weeks?” Hoda Kotb asked Jenna during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “People have noticed that there’s like a transformation that’s been happening with you. You are — they are just saying, ‘Jen is looking amazing. She’s never looked this good.’”

Hoda, who has gone through an incredible weight loss transformation of her own, was nothing but supportive of her cohost’s new wellness journey.

“Something is happening,” the I Really Needed This Today author continued. “I think for someone like you and me who is constantly berating and belittling, I think one of the things we should do in January is celebrate when something good happens. Celebrate it!”

Jenna made it clear that her transformation did not happen right away. The Texas native tries to set aside time in her busy schedule for working out regularly. In addition to her work on Today and being a New York Times bestselling author, Jenna shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with her husband, Henry Hager.

“I will say I think I have figured out what works for me,” she explained. “And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen overnight. This has actually been almost six months.”

While Jenna has been very open about health and fitness with Today viewers, she revealed that her mom, Laura Bush, never talked about weight loss to her and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, while they were growing up.

“She never said things like, ‘Gosh, my hair looks terrible. Or ‘I look terrible.’ Or ‘This dress looks bad on me,'” Jenna shared during a March 2022 episode. “And somebody [once] said, ‘Well I can’t believe she never had that talk to herself.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m sure she said it to herself, but she never said it out loud in front of her girls.”

