Former President George W. Bush and Wife Laura Bush’s Most Touching Quotes About Being Grandparents of 4

Total bliss! George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, are doting grandparents of four! The longtime couple’s twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have given them adorable grandchildren, Mila, Poppy, Hal and Cora, whom they cannot stop gushing over.

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, welcomed their first child together, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager, in April 2013. Their second daughter, Poppy Louise Hager, followed in August 2015. When the couple, who wed in 2008, found out they were expecting their first son, the former president could not contain his excitement.

“My dad keeps joking that we need to name him George,” the Today host told People in May 2019. She went on to say that her father was elated and that it would “be nice for him to have a little fishing buddy as well.” Henry Harold “Hal” Hager arrived in August 2019.

Barbara also became a mom when she and her husband, Craig Coyne, welcomed their first child together, daughter Cora Georgia Coyne. The couple got married in October 2018 and could not wait to start a family of their own. The activist froze her eggs prior to meeting her beau in 2017. She was encouraged to do so by her grandmother Barbara Bush, whom she was named after.

“My grandmother said, ‘I think that’s a really good idea,’” Jenna explained during a November 2021 episode of the “Making Space” podcast about her sister’s fertility journey. “So, Barbara froze her eggs and was planning, if she didn’t meet somebody, to go ahead and do it, and then hopefully meet somebody else. I know that was her plan and she was so encouraged by our 92-year-old grandmother.”

Cora’s middle name is an ode to her loving grandfather. Jenna shared her dad’s excitement in learning that the little one was named after him.

“Yes. Henry was like, ‘Finally, somebody named something after your dad,'” the mom of three recalled during a September 2021 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. “It’s in honor of him, and I think that’s so sweet. We feel so lucky that he was ours, and I know Barbara wanted to pay tribute to him, so that is where that middle name comes from. It’s a big one.”

Jenna revealed that meeting her niece for the first time was an unforgettable experience. The tot arrived six weeks ahead of her due date.

“I mean there was something almost evolutionary about it because as [you all] know, my sister, we are inseparable, we’ve done all these things together and the one thing she hadn’t done yet was to have a baby, and so I got to meet that precious little girl yesterday,” she gushed.

