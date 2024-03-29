Mel B walked off the Today set on March 25, 2024, and viewers of the show still haven’t stopped talking about it!

Why Did Mel B Walk Off the Set of ‘Today’?

Mel joined Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during an episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna to chat about some of the big things going on in her life. The Spice Girls member talked about her romantic engagement to Rory McPhee in England and more.

But then, Jenna and Hoda decided to ask Mel about what’s next for the Spice Girls and things certainly took a turn. The former first daughter asked the singer if she had any “news” to “break” about the girl group.

“I can’t because I always get told off because I’m the blabbermouth,” Mel told Jenna and Hoda. “You know, we are working — I think I said this to you before, us five are working on something that’s going to be announced soon.”

Jenna proceeded to ask Mel if fans would be able to see the Spice Girls on tour soon. “You’re going to be able to …” she said before realizing she was spilling too much information. The cohosts let out laughs as they continued to pry for more information.

“Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” Mel said as she got up from her seat and walked past the camera and off to the side of the stage. Jenna and Hoda were rather pleased with the answer even though Mel walked off the set.

“Maybe there’s going to be a concert tour!” Hoda said excitedly as she high-fived her costar.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mel B Later Returned to the ‘Today’ Stage After Her Dramatic Exit

After the blunder and a few moments to collect herself, Mel ended up walking back out onto the stage. She covered her face with her hands as Jenna and Hoda ended the segment. While the Dancing With the Stars alum may have spilled more details than she wanted to about the potential Spice Girls reunion, fans absolutely loved the segment.

“OHH MY GOD! She said you are going to be … I think they are doing the AI Abba experience but with them,” one person wrote in a comment under the episode on YouTube.

Are the Spice Girls Going on Tour?

It is still unclear if the Spice Girls are planning an AI concert series or something along those lines. But this wasn’t the first time Mel teased a big project in the works on TV.

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” she said during a previous appearance on Today in January 2024.