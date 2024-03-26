Mel B walked off the set of Today on Monday, March 25, after saying too much to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb!

The Spice Girls singer was posed with questions about the girl group and whether or not they have a big project in the works. Jenna, 42, asked Mel, 48, to “break the news.”

“I can’t because I always get told off because I’m the blabbermouth,” Mel told the cohosts. “You know, we are working — I think I said this to you before, us five are working on something that’s going to be announced soon.”

Jenna then brought up the fact that ’NSync recently got back together to perform at Justin Timberlake’s Los Angeles show earlier this month. The former first daughter hopes the Spice Girls are the next group to reunite. Mel promised that the project is going to be “really good” and the fans are going to be “really happy.”

“Can we go see you on tour?” Jenna asked the Dancing With the Stars alum, who replied, “You’re going to be able to …” before trailing off.

Mel realized she had said too much and felt it was best to remove herself from the situation before she divulged more information.

“Oh, I’m going to get in trouble. I’m not saying anything. OK, bye!” she told Jenna and Hoda, 59, as she ran off the stage.

Even though Mel walked off the set, Hoda and Jenna were satisfied with her answer. “That felt like maybe there’s gonna be a tour,” the Hope Is a Rainbow author told viewers before clapping her hands. “That felt like a maybe!”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Just as Hoda and Jenna were wrapping up the segment, Mel decided to return to her seat on the stage. “We can’t wait to see you on tour,” Jenna told Mel, which made her clasp her hands over her face in horror.

Kelly Rowland previously walked off the set of Today last month after an interview with Savannah Guthrie. Conflicting reports indicated dissatisfaction with the small dressing rooms backstage and the nature of the questions during the interview as reasons for her abrupt exit.

Mel’s segment wasn’t all about the Spice Girls, though. Before walking off, Mel talked about how her fiancé, Rory McPhee, proposed to her at her favorite hotel, Cliveden House in Berkshire, England.

“He went to my dad’s grave, so he told me afterwards, and asked for my hand in marriage,” she revealed. “I mean, not that my dad could say anything … But it was so lovely.”