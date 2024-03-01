A Today makeover is in the works! The morning talk show will be making subtle changes to its dressing rooms following Kelly Rowland’s walkout drama.

“We are [upgrading them]!” host Hoda Kotb told Page Six on Thursday, February 29.

Jenna Bush Hager also dished on the upcoming dressing room transformation.

“We have four words for you: lipstick on a pig,” the Sisters First author told the outlet. “Just some wallpaper, some nice fake flowers.”

The news comes after Kelly, 43, walked off the set of the program just before she was about to serve as a guest cohost on February 15. Page Six reported that the incident was caused by the Mea Culpa star’s disappointment with the dressing rooms backstage. Other outlets speculated that her departure was due to an awkward interview with Savannah Guthrie.

“We’re going to have fresh paint,” Hoda, 59, continued. “We’re going to add some new furniture and decoration and snacks. Maybe a mini fridge!”

The cohosts admitted that the dressing rooms are very outdated, but working on Today feels like a second home.

“We feel like it’s a warm place to come, and we hear from people, ‘We love being here!’ It’s New York City — everywhere we live is small!” Jenna, 43, said.

After Kelly abruptly left the show, Hoda invited her to come back at some point in the future.

“I just wanna say this, I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” the longtime journalist said on Today With Hoda & Jenna on February 20.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Savannah, 52, also addressed the dressing room controversy following her now-viral interview with Kelly.

“We need a remodel. We need Extreme Makeover: Today Show Dressing Room Edition,” she told Entertainment Tonight on February 21. “We are in a historic studio, 1A. It’s the same studio that has been used for decades. It’s incredible and it’s iconic, but it’s old… You get the good with the bad … If you want history, sometimes you’re gonna have a few little chips of paint coming off the wall.”

“We try to do our best,” she added. “Hopefully, the main thing is how people feel and the reception that they get, a warm hug from all of us on the show, ’cause we’re really grateful for them coming.”